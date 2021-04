To the Editor:

The Children’s Center acknowledges with our deepest gratitude the grant from the United Way of Western Connecticut (UWWC) that provided funding for our general operating budget and which funded the build-out of our new toddler classroom.

Responding to the needs of the community for more childcare services for infants and toddlers, the Children’s Center opened a new classroom that provides top quality childcare and early childhood education for up to eight toddlers.

The new classroom opened September 2020 and was immediately fully enrolled. The greater New Milford community is fortunate to have the dedication and commitment of UWWC.

They bring people and organizations together to do more than any of us can do on our own. The Children’s Center, a 501c3 nonprofit preschool, is about to celebrate its 50th anniversary. We have graduated over 3,600 children and are still going strong. Thank you, UWWC.

The Children’s Center

New Milford