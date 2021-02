To the Editor:

The success of most community projects comes from the support of many — willing volunteers, generous donors and helpful municipal departments. The restoration this year of one or two popular, publicly-accessible spots along New Milford’s Great Brook — to be chosen by the community — is no exception.

Collapsing stream banks, accumulated rubbish, invasive plants, like Japanese knotweed, whose shallow root systems don’t reinforce the banks, and whose aggressive growth crowds out native species with stronger roots, impair parts of this four-mile tributary of the Housatonic River, which meanders near downtown New Milford.

One or two restoration projects can now be carried out this year on Great Brook. They will be done outdoors in spring/summer by masked volunteer residents on distanced and staggered shifts with technical expertise and provision of 100 native saplings from HVA. The regional nonprofit Housatonic Valley Association protects the natural character and environmental health of the Housatonic Watershed.

The 30-member 2021 Sustainable CT (www.sustainablect.org) New Milford recertification team, which launched the project and raised the needed funding wishes to thank the following for support, without which this project would never have seen daylight:

Sustainable CT, for matching us dollar-for-dollar in our December six-week campaign on the crowdfunding website www.patronicity.org

All our donors from New Milford and surrounding towns

The Corporation for New Milford Economic Development, our fiscal agent, and our Economic Development Director, Karen Pollard

New Milford Inland Wetlands Enforcement Officer, Jim Ferlow, and Chair Cathy Setterlin of Inland Wetlands Commission for their helpful advice

Mayor Pete Bass

Grant Dupill, Community Resource Specialist and videographer, Mayor’s Office

Courteny Morehouse, Mike Jastremski and Lynn Werner, HVA

Gary Hida, SustCT Team Great Brook project Point Person

Lisa Arasim, online funding campaign administrator

Sandra Fox, Editor, The Spectrum and Litchfield County Times

Stephen Gass, Co-Coordinator, 2021 SustCT Team

Julie Bailey

Co-Coordinator, 2021 Sustainable CT Team