Letter: New Milford DTC condems unlawful actions at Capitol

The members of the New Milford Democratic Town Committee condemn the unlawful and seditious actions that took place at the Capitol building on Jan. 6. This insurrection and deadly rioting were directly inspired, encouraged, and condoned by President Donald J. Trump, and these actions imperiled members of Congress and halted the constitutional process of completing the election of Joe Biden as the next president of the United States. Many now question if this was an attempted coup and if Donald Trump is a national security threat.