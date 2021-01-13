Letter: New Milford DTC condems unlawful actions at Capitol

To the Editor:

The members of the New Milford Democratic Town Committee condemn the unlawful and seditious actions that took place at the Capitol building on Jan. 6. This insurrection and deadly rioting were directly inspired, encouraged, and condoned by President Donald J. Trump, and these actions imperiled members of Congress and halted the constitutional process of completing the election of Joe Biden as the next president of the United States. Many now question if this was an attempted coup and if Donald Trump is a national security threat.

Four years of lies to the American public, for his own personal gain, have divided our country and fostered a deep distrust in our democratic government. Our very democratic principles have been threatened. Therefore, we believe it is imperative that our elected officials, Republicans and Democrats, denounce these horrendous actions of President Trump and the other elected officials who contributed to these events.

This is the time for our political parties to come together to preserve our democracy. Trump has brought our country to the brink of chaos and divide. Many of our fellow countrymen and women have given their lives to defend our freedom. We have always honored their service and we will continue to do so by preserving our democracy, and the rights they fought to keep.

We ask that you contact your political leaders today and ask that they publicly condemn President Trump and do everything in their power to remove him from office immediately either by invoking the 25th Amendment or voting to impeach.

Mary Jane Lundgren, Chair New Milford Democratic Town Committee

Adrienne Aurichio, Vice Chair

Theresa McSpedon, Treasurer

Hilary Ram, Secretary