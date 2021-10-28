Letter: Kent resident supports Jean Speck for First Selectman

To the Editor:

She is whip smart, a creative problem solver, and manages to keep a sense of humor in the face of the many different problems she confronts.

Three months into her premier term as First Selectman of Kent, Jean Speck’s priorities narrowed to one which had not been on her agenda. She tackled management of the COVID-19 pandemic while keeping the town safe and operating at full capacity for the next 18 months. Drawing on her extensive public health background, she kept Kent residents informed. Jean was successful in setting up a free testing center in town and ensured vaccinations were available to residents.

Among her other accomplishments, Jean reorganized the transfer station, ensuring ongoing state compliance and a renewed commitment to best environmental practices. She revitalized the town’s Emergency Management Service. She established a Sustainability Committee and formed a Needs Assessment Committee as the first step to determine how to best utilize our American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. These are but a few of her achievements. Space does not allow me to enumerate the many more successes.

Jean Speck has my confidence and my vote.

Leslie Lillien Levy

Kent Hollow Road