Letter: Hopes book store ‘continues to shine’ with new owner

To the Editor:

The Bank Street Book Nook is for sale.

Life is taking me on a new journey away from Connecticut.

I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to all of our loyal customers for continued support of the Book Nook. You are an amazing group of people.

Bank Street Book Nook is such an important piece of history in such a great town like New Milford. I hope that it continues to shine here with new owners.

It has been a pleasure getting to know everyone. I was welcomed into the community without hesitation and I will miss you all.

If you are interested in owning Bank Street Book Nook please email me at admin@bankstreetbooks.net.

Terry Sherrer

Owner