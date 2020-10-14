Letter: Harrison ‘will go to Hartford resolutely committed’

To the Editor:

I write to express enthusiastic support for Cindy Harrison for the 69th District House Seat. The Washington Republican Town Committee has endorsed Cindy Harrison and with good reason. In fact, as our committee’s relationship with Cindy has progressed, the respect and support we have for her has grown.

Cindy Harrison is a CPA who went on to earn her MBA. Her accounting experience includes corporate, municipal, public and forensic accounting.

She has worked for Pricewaterhouse Cooper, Comstock Group and the Timex Corporation in the private sector. Cindy has also worked with the FBI, the IRS, the Resolution Trust Corporation and most recently, five years as administrative assistant to Southbury First Selectman Jeff Manville.

Cindy will go to Hartford resolutely committed to ending the cycle of tax increases, budget shortfalls and the resulting exodus of businesses and taxpayers from Connecticut.

Cindy’s husband is a retired police officer, so she is very knowledgeable about the issues facing so many of our fine Police Officers, both state and municipal, in Connecticut.

Connecticut needs representatives who are committed to fighting for a return to fiscal responsibility. Cindy Harrison is this person for the 69th District. I urge you to join me and the WRTC and vote on Nov. 3, and most importantly, vote for Cindy Harrison.

Joan M. Lodsin

Chairman of the WRTC

Washington