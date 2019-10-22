Letter: Former resident supports Bass for re-election

To the Editor:

As a former active member of the New Milford political scene, I pay close attention to the activities in my former town.

I no longer reside in New Milford; I am enjoying retirement in South Carolina.

I enjoy following the political scene. I am very impressed with the current mayor, Pete Bass.

In two years, he has greatly improved the roads and he has provided responsible funding for education.

Pete’s monthly “Coffee with the Mayor” provides a forum for open discussion of the issues concerning the local citizens. What a great idea.

Early on in his administration, Pete began the Charter Revision process, which was long overdue. He achieved in a few months more than the previous charter revision commission accomplished in two years.

In doing so, Charter Revision restored to the Board of Finance its statutory powers and authority; a long overdue and necessary change.

Much more needs to be accomplished. With Pete Bass at the helm, I know that New Milford can accomplish great things.

Pete has kept his campaign promises and more. He has worked hard to include the ideas and concerns of all New Milford citizens.

New Milford voters should reward Pete Bass with a second term on Nov. 5.

If I were still a registered voter in New Milford, I would be voting for Pete Bass.

George McLaughlin