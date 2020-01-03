Letter: Family grateful for ‘love’ and support since fire

We would like to thank all of you — family, friends, firefighters, church members, school personnel and community members — from the bottom of our hearts for your generosity and love since May 16, 2019 when fire destroyed everything we owned.

Words cannot express how overwhelmed we are and grateful for everyone that has reached out to us in one way or another.

First, we want to thank the Lord or keeping us safe.

We lost all our material belongings, but we have each other to comfort and hug every day.

Second, to my dear husband for the endless work he has been doing to help us re-build our lives again.

We would like to thank our friends: Carlos Berganza, who set up the GoFundMe page; the Romano family that saw we weretaken care of and gave us a place to live until we can get back on our feet and find a place to live; and Rachel Horvath from All-Star Transportation and all the staff for the continued support.

Thank you to St. Francis Xavier Church, Sarah Noble Intermediate School staff, students and parents, Shayne Newman at YardApes and his staff, and the Fitch family.

It is too numerous to mention the things that the members of the school and church have done and are still doing for us.

Thank you to everyone who has reached out by text, email and phone call, and who gave us food and clothing and cash donated to the fund that I mentioned earlier.

I want to thank the firefighter who bravely fought this fast-burning fire and did the best they could to keep the fire from spreading to other areas.

Losing everything we own is sad, but the things we own do not diminish who we are inside.

Sometimes the worst situation brings out the best in us and others.

We lost all our pictures and many other family memories, as well as many other items that with our hard work were able to obtain, however, these things are replaceable.

There is so much to be thankful for. We have the faith that our Heavenly Father will take care of us. Faith will overcome fears, doubts and insecurities.

This calamity we faced back in May will help develop the strength and fortitude we need for tomorrow as we start our life together again.

Thank you so again for all the love you have shown us since the fire.

The monetary funds will be incredibly helpful, but also thank you for the prayers and attention to my kids and myself.

May God bless you all.

Aida Morataya

New Milford‘