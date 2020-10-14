https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Letter-Extends-thanks-to-first-responders-15644471.php
Letter: Extends thanks to first responders
To the Editor:
It was brought to my attention that I erroneously omitted to acknowledge our first responders in my recent 9/11 thank you letter.
Thank you to all our first responders with the ambulance, EMTs, fire, police and all our Armed Forces for their dedication and service to our town and nation.
Our 9/11 ceremony is always dedicated to them. I apologize for the omission.
Dan Sullivan
Chairman
New Milford 9/11 Memorial Committee
