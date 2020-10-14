Letter: Extends thanks to first responders

To the Editor:

It was brought to my attention that I erroneously omitted to acknowledge our first responders in my recent 9/11 thank you letter.

Thank you to all our first responders with the ambulance, EMTs, fire, police and all our Armed Forces for their dedication and service to our town and nation.

Our 9/11 ceremony is always dedicated to them. I apologize for the omission.

Dan Sullivan

Chairman

New Milford 9/11 Memorial Committee