Letter: Encourages residents to keep ‘supporting and celebrating’ Swanson Tournament and Foundation

To the Editor:

The members of the Horrigan family want to express our full appreciation and gratitude to Lynda and Al Swanson, the entire Swanson family, and the Washington-Shepaug community for their generosity and thoughtfulness over the last 17 years.

Starting as a way to make something good out of three tragedies, we and Lynda and Botchie put together an annual tournament to raise money for student scholarships.

From the meager beginnings at the softball fields in New Milford in 2004, the idea has grown tremendously under the direction of Lynda and Botchie.

From their creativity, planning and organization, as well as inexhaustible work, a very strong softball-scholarship tournament tradition has emerged.

Now the greater community looks forward to the weekend after the Fourth to gather for exciting and competitive softball, an incredible variety of delicious food, the chance to win quality raffle prizes and the opportunity to reconnect with friends young and old.

After these many years, unfortunately, the reality is that the Horrigans have dispersed far and wide, and no longer are able to participate in significant ways to this major event.

Therefore, it is only fair for us to withdraw officially from the tournament and its activities.

We, however, especially want everyone to know that we hold Lynda and Botchie in the highest esteem.

They have done only good for so many. We thank them both so much.

Finally, and most importantly, we enthusiastically encourage everyone to continue supporting and celebrating the very special Swanson Tournament and Foundation.

Rich, Kathy Travis, Troy and Teige Horrigan