Letter: Dionne says she’s ‘confident’ in Buckbee as state rep

To the Editor:

I was born and raised in New Milford, my three children were also born here and most of my family still resides here. I have also worked in New Milford for 35 years.

I’m technically not a resident of New Milford currently, but I’ve seen the ups and downs of my childhood town for a pretty long time.

Although I’ve never written to the editor in support of a political candidate before, today I am writing in support of State Representative Billy “Mo” Buckbee, whom I have come to respect for the work he’s been doing to help families with loved ones struggling with Substance Use Disorder (SUD).

This disorder has impacted my family personally. I have a child that has suffered this and recently lost my future son-in-law to SUD. I have attended The CARES group meetings in town as well for support during difficult times.

Along with the Morrissey family, I represent nearly two thousand members of BrianCodysLaw.org, a grass roots organization made up of citizens across the county determined to change the landscape in the battle against SUD.

A little over a year ago Billy Buckbee was the first legislator to meet with leaders from our group, he immediately pledged his support and became not only the first of our legislative sponsors but one of BrianCodysLaw.org’s biggest advocates.

Mr. Buckbee and his team in Hartford were the catalyst to 15 legislative proposals intended to help those in our community seeking services by removing the crippling impediments that often get in the way of the recovery journey.

Several of those proposals gained (legislative) committee approval and were well on their way to becoming Connecticut law, until Covid-19 struck.

Our organization is confident that Billy Buckbee will continue this fight in January and quickly convert many of these proposals into real legislation.

Because of this and all of the other hard work he has demonstrated, I am urging all of my family and friends in New Milford to consider Billy Mo Buckbee on Nov. 3 for re-election as New Milford’s state representative.

Emily (McBreairty) Dionne

Thomaston

Former New Milford resident