To the Editor:

On Thursday, May 20, at 7:30 p.m. there will be a Town Meeting at Bryan Memorial Hall in order to nominate and elect four members from Washington to the Region 12 Board of Education. This format is different from previous BOE elections in that there will not be all-day voting held in conjunction with the school budget referendum.

My name is John Buonaiuto and I am seeking a second term on the Region 12 Board. For the past two years, I have been Region 12’s treasurer, a member of both the Facilities and Operations Committee and the Negotiations Committee. I consider myself fiscally conservative and contemplate decision making with primary emphasis on the three Rs. I equate Region 12 to a $23 million corporation for which BOE members are entrusted with its management and stewardship.

Those who know me appreciate the fact that I expend a great deal of time and effort researching and investigating both sides of an issue whenever possible. For those of you who do not, I would welcome the opportunity to discuss any educational and/or fiscal issues inherent to our school system; please feel free to contact me via email: buonaiutoj@region-12.org.

My record on the issues always considers the taxpayers as well as our Region’s students. It is no secret, “the students of today will become the leaders of tomorrow.” If you are an elector, please make sure to attend this important Washington Town Meeting. To coin a phrase, “our children’s future is dependent upon it.”

Thanks in advance for your support,

John Buonaiuto

Washington