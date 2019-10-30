Letter: Arts center grateful for bag purchases

To the Editor:

We at the Village Center for the Arts would like to thank everyone who has visited a Big Y store during the month of September, purchased a community bag and used the attached giving tag to direct the $1 donation to VCA.

We’ve raised a total of $200 so far.

Whether you’ve bought a bag or helped spread the word, we couldn’t have done this without you.

The money generated through this program allows us to allocate funds to our tuition assistance program.

Thank you again for making this a fun and successful experience for VCA.

If you haven’t had a chance to pick up a bag yet, don’t worry.

The Big Y Community Bag and Giving Tag Program is ongoing.

All you have to do is purchase the community bag at any Big Y and follow the instructions on the attached giving tag to direct the $1 donation to our organization.

To learn more about this program, please visit bigy.bags4mycause.com.

Thank you for your continued support.

Jayson Roberts

Sharon Kaufman

Owners

Village Center for the Arts

New Milford