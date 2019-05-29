Letter: Argues senior fee for park should be ‘rescinded’

To The Editor:

On May 9, the New Milford Parks & Recreation Department launched the pre-season seniors only sticker sale for Lynn Deming Park at, of all places, the senior center.

According to Parks & Recreation Director Dan Calhoun, seniors have never been charged for a sticker before, but because of the new security measures which include an RF ID tag’s cost of between $6 & $7 each, seniors will now be charged a $20 fee.

I found this outrageous and attended the Parks & Rec Commission meeting to oppose this fee. I made it clear that the commission is setting a bad precedent by imposing fees on the backs of seniors.

Once a fee is imposed, who’s to say they won’t increase and if gotten away with, other senior discounts could be eliminated? They blamed the current administration for pressuring them to increase revenues.

These new security measures are a result of last year’s Fourth of July fiasco where over 50% percent of attendees were non-residents, creating the worst overcrowding conditions in the 42 years that I have visited the park.

There was absolutely no place for my family to sit, so we were forced to leave after 15 minutes.

The Parks and Recreation Commission’s fee structure, was ultimately approved without discussion, by the Town Council.

It is never good policy or politics to “mess” with children or senior issues. The senior fee to Lynn Deming Park should be rescinded.

Simon Melzer

New Milford