Letter: Area Interfaith Clergy denounces conspiracy group QAnon
To the Editor:
To our fellow residents of Bethlehem, Bridgewater, Middlebury, Oxford, Roxbury, Seymour, Southbury, Washington, Watertown and Woodbury, as faith leaders and residents of this area of Northwest Connecticut, we denounce the rhetoric and lies being spread by the conspiracy theory group QAnon, an organization considered by the FBI to be a potential domestic terrorist group.
While we represent a diverse group of faith traditions, we believe that QAnon is antithetical to the fundamental belief that we should love our neighbors as ourselves.
Fomenting anti-Semitism, racism, fear, and violence is against everything we stand for, and we ask you to join us in our claim that this type of ideology has no place in our state or national legislatures.
The Faith leaders and communities in State Senate District 32
The Rev. Robyn Gray, Ph.D., First Congregational Church of Washington
The Rev. Dr. Geoffrey Hahneman, St. John's Episcopal Church, Washington
The Rev. Linda S. Williams, Salem Covenant Church, Washington Depot
Rabbi James Greene, Greater Washington Coalition for Jewish Life
Pastor Ellen Willert, Acting Pastor New Preston Congregational Church
Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church, Marble Dale
The Rev. Richard Koenig, North Congregational Church, Woodbury
The Rev. Shannon Wall, Woodbury
The Rev. David F. Peters, Roxbury Congregational Church
The Rev. Bonnie Bardot, Southbury