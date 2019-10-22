Letter: ‘A return to civility is more likely a myth’

To the Editor:

In a recent letter about the “return to civility,” the writer said she loves New Milford.

Many of us do, even those who have not spent their entire lives here. But civility is a perennial smoke screen thrown around at election time by Republicans to hide their lack of progress.

Let’s be honest, there is still plenty of uncivil behavior. It hides behind fake Facebook accounts on “New Milford” pages. Any dissent brings it out in full force.

Democrats object to plenty of the actions of Mayor Pete Bass, but they object without yelling and shouting.

Here are a few examples of Republican incivility: a local tree contractor threatened to use a baseball bat at one Town Council meeting during the previous administration. Because of his deplorable conduct this man lost the privilege to perform work for the town.

Mayor Bass appears to approve of such incivility, as he decided to rehire this tree contractor.

Want another example? A local family business owner reportedly got physical and taunted a Town Council member in front of town hall. Four people reportedly witnessed this act of incivility.

Mayor Bass appears not to seem to care if one his supporters assaults an elected town official, as he publicly counts on the business owner to represent his re-election campaign. This business owner reportedly paid for a “Bass for Mayor” booth at Village Fair Days.

At former Mayor David Gronbach’s last Town Council meeting, a group of men entered the room, stood along the wall eating popcorn from cardboard containers, and left behind a mess of popcorn on the floor. Was that civil?

Republicans control the town, and nothing is being done to move the town forward under this current administration.

Education is being gutted; library expansion is stalled; East Street building is still costing money, despite an offer to buy it for over a million dollars; Pettibone Community Center is still not fully utilized; the sidewalk mandated by Zoning is still not built despite grant money applied for under the previous administration, and received.

There are still empty stores in the historic downtown. The roads program is costing millions in borrowed money, and many have questions.

A return to civility is more likely a myth and seems that there is a payoff for incivility, so let’s be honest while we still can.

Adrienne Aurichio

New Milford