‘Let’s get rid of the negative and have a world of love’

To the Editor:

I am really proud to say that when I have had bad times, I have had the good sense to know that when those things happen to me, they would not remain because we all get that nasty curve ball.

Just don’t hold on too tight.

I also realize that mistakes do give you a chance to grow.

We give too much energy to the negative things, and when we do that, the negativity expands.

Stop looking for the worst in people to make ourselves look better. Life is a reflection.

I want peace and I actively work at it.

Let’s stop looking at the negativity and start to engage in the positive conversation.

Being African-American, I come from people who have experienced the worst times. Slavery and the abuse of our rights is a dark part of our history.

I am so pleased to have the freedom to be who I want to be.

When you have that right, things are not as bad as they seem.

It gives you the opportunity to be that positive light for yourself and others.

Let’s get rid of the negative and have a world of love. Let’s do it and be that “front porch.”

Fran Smith

New Milford