‘Let’s all unite at this crucial time’

To the Editor:

Let us unite at this crucial time.

Let us pray to end this pandemic, not just in the United States, but the world over, as soon as possible.

The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus.

Coronavirus is thought to be spread mainly among people in close contact with another person about six feet away through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes which can be inhaled.

I am determined to stay healthy so I can fully support my community in this time of need.

I have the deepest gratitude for the countless individuals who are working day and night tirelessly in this challenge.

My response to all this: let’s all unite at this crucial time.

Let us pray to end this pandemic, not just the United States but the world over.

Protect yourself and others: clean your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water or hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol, especially if in a public place; avoid touching your face with unwashed hands; stay home if you are sick, except to get medical care, and avoid contact with people who are sick; keep a safe distance from others; cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or elbow; throw away used tissues; wear a face mask when in close contact with others; and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Many people have been infected during this pandemic, and the infection rate continues to rise.

It’s also troubling that millions have lost their jobs and livelihoods.

Loss of jobs an livelihood can make you depressed if you have no apparent future.

If you are able to during this time, remain filled with life’s force and energy. You have to be able to face challenges before you can impart tremendous courage to others.

Courage speaks with a ripple effect.

Fran Smith