Less travel, more moviegoing over China National Day break Oct. 8, 2021 Updated: Oct. 8, 2021 3:20 a.m.
Men wearing masks pass by an advertisement for the patriotic movie "My People, My Parents" at a cinema in Beijing, China, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. China saw a major dip in travel over the past week's National Day vacation. People staying home appeared to have chosen the cinema instead, with a patriotic Korean War film taking in more than 3.45 billion yuan ($535 million) at the box office.
BEIJING (AP) — China saw a major dip in travel over the past week’s National Day vacation. People staying home appeared to have chosen the cinema instead, with a patriotic Korean War film taking in more than 3.45 billion yuan ($535 million) at the box office.
The official Xinhua News Agency reported that over the seven-day holiday beginning Oct. 1, China saw 515 million trips taken, just over 70% during the same period last year before the coronavirus outbreak spurred travel restrictions and demands for testing, vaccinations and quarantines.