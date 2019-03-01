https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Lenten-lunches-slated-at-church-13648601.php
Lenten lunches slated at church
The Salem Covenant Church at 96 Baldwin Hill Road in Washington will hold its annual Lenten lunches Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. beginning March 6 and ending April 10.
The gatherings will include a lunch of soup, sandwiches and dessert, followed by a Lenten-inspired message from the local Christian community.
A free will offering will be held to benefit Loaves and Fishes.
For more information, call 860-868-2794.
