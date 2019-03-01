Lenten lunches slated at church

The Salem Covenant Church at 96 Baldwin Hill Road in Washington will hold its annual Lenten lunches Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. beginning March 6 and ending April 10.

The gatherings will include a lunch of soup, sandwiches and dessert, followed by a Lenten-inspired message from the local Christian community.

A free will offering will be held to benefit Loaves and Fishes.

For more information, call 860-868-2794.