FILE - This March 26, 2019 file photo shows actress Lena Dunham at the premiere of the final season of HBO's "Veep" in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Lena Dunham is celebrating one year of sobriety.

The 32-year-old actress shared her milestone in an Instagram post Wednesday with a photo of her flashing a thumbs-up.

The "Girls" creator revealed she was misusing prescription drugs during a Dax Shepard podcast in October.

Dunham writes she didn't know she had an issue with drugs for a long time because they were prescribed by a doctor, she was outwardly successful and she was not a wild partier.

She says the community of other people in recovery has brought her "peace, joy and lasting connections."

She encouraged others struggling with addiction to persevere and ask for help, reminding them "you are never too far gone."