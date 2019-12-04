Legislature to OK undoing some budget vetoes; no final deal

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Republican-led Legislature is poised to pass legislation that would restore nearly half of the proposed spending that was vetoed by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

A spokeswoman for Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey said Wednesday there has been “significant progress” in talks, though no deal.

Both the Senate and House plan to approve bills later Wednesday to reverse 27 of Whitmer's 147 line-item vetoes and some of her fund transfers, while ongoing negotiations continue on curbing powers of the State Administrative Board.

The spending legislation would undo $459 million of the $947 million that Whitmer vetoed in late September after she was sent a budget without her input following a breakdown over road funding.