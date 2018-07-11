Legislators visit Sherman School

Photo: Courtesy Of Rep. Smith And Sen McLachlan Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 State Representative Richard Smith (R-108th) and State Senator Michael McLachlan (R-24th) recently attended a ceremony in honor of three Sherman School students who won the Presidents Award for Education Excellence & Achievement. Shown above are, from left to right, Rep. Smith, Eilish Foy, winner of the Award for Educational Achievement, Kate OFarrell and Liam Scanlon, recipients of the Presidents Award for Education Excellence & Achievement, and Sen McLachlan. June 2018 less State Representative Richard Smith (R-108th) and State Senator Michael McLachlan (R-24th) recently attended a ceremony in honor of three Sherman School students who won the Presidents Award for Education ... more Photo: Courtesy Of Rep. Smith And Sen McLachlan Legislators visit Sherman School 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

State Representative Richard Smith (R-108th) and State Senator Michael McLachlan (R-24th) recently attended a ceremony in honor of three Sherman School students who won the President’s Award for Education Excellence & Achievement.

The two legislators joined middle school students and staff to celebrate the achievements of the graduating eighth-grade class and present state citations honoring the winners of the President’s Award.

Sherman School eighth-graders Kate O’Farrell and Liam Scanlon received the President’s Award for Education Excellence.

Eilish Foy won the award for Educational Achievement.

The President’s Education Awards program is awarded on behalf of the President of the United States and the U.S. Secretary of Education in recognition of U.S. students for their educational achievements.

To receive the President’s Award for Education Excellence, students must meet a minimum GPA of 4.0, while the award for Educational Achievement is given to a student who demonstrates “education growth, improvement, commitment, or intellectual development.”

“I am very proud of all of the accomplishments of our middle schoolers here at the Sherman School - they all have worked diligently to get to where they are now and set themselves up for a successful high school career,” said Rep. Smith, who represents New Milford, Sherman, Danbury and New Fairfield.

“The winners of the prestigious President’s Award deserve special praise for going above and beyond the call of duty to achieve excellence and they deserve special recognition in this way,” Smith said.

“Congratulations and best of luck to Kate, Liam, Eilish, and all of our students at the Sherman School. I am sure they will continue to make us proud,” he said.

“The President’s Award sets a high bar for our students,” said Sen. McLachlan, who represents Danbury, Bethel, New Fairfield and Sherman.

“The fact that we have two winners for Education Excellence and a winner for Educational Achievement in the same school speaks to the quality of education provided by Sherman School and the dedication of the students who attend.”

“It was an honor to meet these young people,” he said. “I hope their achievements and the recognition they received will be an incentive to other students.”