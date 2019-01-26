Legislators push for better access to the state Capitol

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota legislative committee is pressing for upgrades at the state Capitol to make the building more accessible to people with disabilities.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that the House Government and Veterans Affairs Committee listened to testimony on a measure that would mandate handicapped-accessible parking within 125 feet of the Capitol public entrance.

The Capitol has two handicapped-accessible parking spaces more than 350 feet from the only entrance available to members of the public.

Rep. Marvin Nelson is the bill's primary sponsor. He told legislators about other accessibility issues with the building, which include a narrow wheelchair ramp at the public entrance.

Nelson also recommended adding benches for people to stop and rest, and better signs to direct visitors.

___

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com