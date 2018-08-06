Legislative subcommittee advances sexual harassment policy

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana legislative panel has advanced a policy prohibiting lawmakers from harassing or discriminating against each other and others participating in the legislative process.

The policy initially approved Monday by a subcommittee calls for mandatory training, encourages prompt reporting, sets a process for investigating complaints and would make information about substantiated complaints available to the public.

The full Legislative Council will consider the policy on Aug. 23.

Lawmakers began re-working the policy in December after accusations of sexual misconduct led to the downfall of other lawmakers across the country.

Two male Republican leaders initially suggested a new policy was unnecessary. However, Democratic Rep. Jenny Eck of Helena said female lawmakers have a different perspective than male legislators about the culture in the Legislature.

Eck says she's pleased with "how far we've come, considering where we started."