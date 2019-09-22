Legislative primary battle presents differing views for GOP

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona senator whose centrist voting record often frustrates her fellow Republicans has drawn a primary challenge from a conservative lawmaker.

The GOP primary between Sen. Heather Carter and Rep. Nancy Barto is quickly shaping up to be an expensive and personal battle.

Barto casts herself as the "conservative champion" for the district encompassing parts of north Phoenix and Cave Creek. She says Carter does not represent the district's "freedoms and values."

Carter criticized Barto for supporting a vaping measure backed by the tobacco industry and sponsoring bills making it easier for parents to avoid vaccinating their children. Carter says she has a long track record of solving problems.

Carter has earned the ire of conservatives for supporting Medicaid expansion and opposing guns on campuses, among other issues.

___

Information from: Arizona Capitol Times, http://www.arizonacapitoltimes.com