Legislative committee set to begin budget hearings

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware lawmakers are set to hear spending requests from state agencies following Gov. John Carney's proposal to increase the government's operating budget by almost 4% next fiscal year.

The legislature's budget-writing committee convenes Tuesday for the first in a series of hearings on agency budget requests. The committee will hear first from representatives of the Office of Management and Budget and the state departments of human resources and finance.

Carney has proposed boosting spending to more than $4.6 billion for the fiscal year starting July 1, including a 2% pay raise for state employees, who also received pay raises last year and the year before.