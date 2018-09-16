'Legally Blonde'-inspired empowerment workshop to help teens

AURORA, Ill. (AP) — Self-respect and empowerment will be the theme of a free "Keep It Positive" workshop for teen girls at West Aurora High School.

The Sept. 24 workshop was inspired by the theme behind "Legally Blonde: The Musical." It's playing at Aurora's Paramount Theater.

The workshop will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. for students age 11 to 18. It will focus on healthy relationships, sexual harassment, assault and teen dating violence. Hands-on self-defense training and other resources will be available.

It's part of the "Dive Deeper" program offered by Paramount's Education and Community Engagement Department . Mutual Ground and the Aurora Police Department will participate.

"Legally Blonde" is the comic story of California sorority girl Elle Woods who defies the stereotype to graduate from Harvard Law School and clear an accused murderer.