Leftist rural teacher declared president-elect in Peru FRANKLIN BRICEÑO and REGINA GARCIA CANO, Asssociated Press July 19, 2021 Updated: July 19, 2021 9:53 p.m.
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Rural teacher-turned-political novice Pedro Castillo on Monday became the winner of Peru’s presidential election after the country’s longest electoral count in 40 years.
Castillo, whose supporters included Peru’s poor and rural citizens, defeated right-wing politician Keiko Fujimori by just 44,000 votes. Electoral authorities released the final official results more than a month after the runoff election took place in the South American nation.
