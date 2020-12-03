Lecture on whistleblowing slated

The Greater Washington Coalition for Jewish Life will present a lecture on “Whistleblowing and the Pursuit of Justice” by Edward Baker and Wayne T. Lamprey Dec. 6 at 9:45 a.m.

Drawing from their decades of combined experience both as federal prosecutors and private attorneys representing whistleblowers in civil litigation, Baker and Lamprey will discuss the various types of whistleblowers, the dilemma whistleblowers face in deciding whether to step forward to report unethical or illegal conduct, the laws that protect and reward them in some circumstances, and whether our legal system provides whistleblowers with too much or too little voice in addressing fraud and corruption.

To RSVP and get the link for the program, email jewishlifect.gmail.com.