Lecture on whistleblowing slated

The Greater Washington Coalition for Jewish Life will present a lecture on “Whistleblowing and the Pursuit of Justice” by Edward Baker and Wayne T. Lamprey Dec. 6 at 9:45 a.m.

Drawing from their decades of combined experience both as federal prosecutors and private attorneys representing whistleblowers in civil litigation, Baker and Lamprey will discuss the various types of whistleblowers, the dilemma whistleblowers face in deciding whether to step forward to report unethical or illegal conduct, the laws that protect and reward them in some circumstances, and whether our legal system provides whistleblowers with too much or too little voice in addressing fraud and corruption.

Baker is Council in Constantine Cannon’s Washington D.C. office. He represents a broad range of whistleblowers but has particular expertise with healthcare fraud cases under the federal False Claims Act and comparable state laws.

Prior to joining Constantine Cannon, Baker was an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District of California in Sacramento.

Lamprey specializes in representing whistleblowers and clients in complex commercial litigation.

He has investigated and successfully prosecuted fraud for over 25 years, first as a federal prosecutor handling white collar matters, and for over 18 years representing whistle blowers in private practice.

He has experience with schemes in a wide range of industries including health care, defense and government contracting, shipping, banking, securities and finance, energy, public resources, accounting telecommunications and more.

Lamprey is a member of the American College of Trial Lawyers, an organization representing exceptional trial skill. He is also an experienced mediator.

To RSVP and get the link for the program, email jewishlifect.gmail.com.