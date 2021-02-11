Lebanese ex-army chief testifies in Beirut port blast probe Feb. 11, 2021 Updated: Feb. 11, 2021 1:05 p.m.
1 of5 File - In this Oct. 31, 2016 file photo, Lebanese Army Commander Jean Kahwaji, left, reacts as he leaves the parliament building after he attended the session of the presidential elections, in Beirut, Lebanon. Lebanon's former army chief Jean Kahwaji told the lead investigator of last year's massive Beirut port blast on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, that he recommended years before the explosion that tons of seized ammonium nitrate stored there be sold privately or sent back to importer because the military had no use for them. Hussein Malla/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 A Lebanese activists holds a placard showing a portrait of Lebanese judge Fadi Sawan who is in charge of the investigation of the August explosion in Beirut, with Arabic that reads: "if your justice is for sale, Beirut and its people not for sale," during a protest outside the justice palace, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. The blast was one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history and six months later, political and confessional rivalries have undermined the probe into the Beirut port explosion and brought it to a virtual halt, mirroring the same rivalries that have thwarted past attempts to investigate political crimes throughout Lebanon's history. Hussein Malla/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE - This Aug. 28, 2020 file photo, shows the destroyed port warehouses at the site of the Aug. 4 massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon. The blast was one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history and six months later, political and confessional rivalries have undermined the probe into the Beirut port explosion and brought it to a virtual halt, mirroring the same rivalries that have thwarted past attempts to investigate political crimes throughout Lebanon's history. Hussein Malla/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon's former army chief told the lead investigator of last year's massive Beirut port blast on Thursday that he had recommended, years before the explosion, that tons of seized ammonium nitrate stored there be sold privately or sent back to importers.
The military had no use for the volatile chemical, testified Jean Kahwaji, who was army chief until 2017.