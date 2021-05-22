Leaving home: West Virginia population drop is largest in US JOHN RABY, Associated Press May 22, 2021 Updated: May 22, 2021 9:39 a.m.
FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2018, file photo, fair-goers attend The State Fair of West Virginia at the State Fairgrounds in Fairlea, W.Va.
Haley Miller poses for a photo in St. Petersburg, Fla., Saturday, May 15, 2021. After Miller's company told employees in 2017 to start working remotely, the customer service representative decided to break from her lifelong home of West Virginia.
Middle school art teacher Rebecca Recco poses for a photo in her classroom Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. When Recco moved from Belle, W.Va., in 2017, she received a substantial pay increase as a teacher.
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2019, file photo, West Virginia teachers gathered at Capital High School in Charleston, W Va., morning to protest the Omnibus Bill that is moving through the Legislature. Teachers are leaving for better-paying jobs, especially in bordering states.
Susan Mazur-Stommen poses for a photo Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in her hometown of Hinton, W. Va. After her son went off to college, Mazur-Stommen was looking for an affordable place to retire. She moved to West Virginia in 2019 with her husband from Washington, D.C.
Shoppers look through offerings of flowers and vegetable plants Friday, May 22, 2021, at the Capitol Market in Charleston, W.Va.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — After her company told employees in 2017 to start working remotely, customer service representative Haley Miller decided to break from her lifelong home of West Virginia.
The oceanfront beaches of St. Petersburg, Florida, provide a far different view than the mountains of her native state. There are palm trees, a vivacious arts and restaurant scene — and fewer potholes.