Spectrum/Northville Elementary School in New Milford recently recognized Fire Prevention Month with a visit from Northville Volunteer Fire Department. A fire safety trailer was on site to educate children about fire safety. In addition, students viewed and learned about fire trucks on display. The Public Works Department also participated, showcasing some of its equipment, including two trucks and a loader, to teach children about snow safety. Above, Excel student Levi Denton, 3, plays with his reflection on the cap of the intake suction for the pump panel.oct. 18., 2019