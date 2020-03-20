Learning at home

Spectrum/Families are finding creative ways to keep children engaged while learning and out of school. On Monday morning, Maggie and Geroge Hicks of New Milford practiced their math skills during a game of Monopoly. March 16, 2020 less Spectrum/Families are finding creative ways to keep children engaged while learning and out of school. On Monday morning, Maggie and Geroge Hicks of New Milford practiced their math skills during a game of ... more Photo: Courtesy Of Jeannette Reiling Photo: Courtesy Of Jeannette Reiling Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Learning at home 1 / 1 Back to Gallery