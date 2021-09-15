Leaders aim for more action out of closed-door climate talks

Andrew Harnik/AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans private climate talks with world leaders Friday to try to spur hard-and-fast commitments to cut climate-damaging pollution globally, following up on his livestreamed summit that saw dozens of leaders make earnest public promises to do so.

Friday's session will be virtual, like April's White House climate summit. It comes before next week's meeting of the U.N. General Assembly, where climate efforts are expected to be in a spotlight. It's also a prelude to a November U.N. climate summit that's being billed as a last chance for the world to commit to cutting use of fossil fuels fast enough to stave off the worse scenarios of global warming.