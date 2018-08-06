LeBron James adds Showtime doc to his small-screen portfolio

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — LeBron James has yet to play a minute for the Los Angeles Lakers, yet the NBA superstar is churning out content for the small screen.

James is behind the three-part documentary series "Shut Up and Dribble" announced Monday by Showtime.

Set to debut in October, the same month James suits up for his new team, the series looks at the changing role of athletes in the current political and cultural climate against the backdrop of the NBA.

Its title comes from a comment Fox News host Laura Ingraham made to James in February when she sought to rebuke him for talking politics during an interview.

James executive produced the series along with his business partner Maverick Carter and his agent Rich Paul.