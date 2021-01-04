Lawyers to meet with Irish police over Black man's shooting Jan. 4, 2021 Updated: Jan. 4, 2021 12:55 p.m.
1 of5 People protest outside Blanchardstown police station in Dublin, Ireland, Monday Jan. 4, 2021, calling for justice for George Nkencho, a black man who was shot multiple times by officers outside his home on Wednesday Jan. 1. George Nkencho was allegedly brandishing a knife before he was shot multiple times by members of Blanchardstown Garda Armed Support Unit, a death that has prompting a Black Lives Matter demonstration. (Niall Carson/PA via AP) Niall Carson/AP Show More Show Less
LONDON (AP) — Lawyers representing the family of a Black man who was shot dead by police in Ireland said Monday they will meet with police ombudsman investigators to seek to find out what happened.
Dozens of people have gathered in Dublin in the past few days to protest the death of George Nkencho, 27, on Dec. 30 in west Dublin. On Monday, a small group protested outside a police station in Dublin, calling for justice and saying he was unfairly targeted.