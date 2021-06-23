Lawyer says city wants to jail him for release of video

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Virginia attorney and law professor filed a federal lawsuit against the government of Louisiana's capital city Wednesday, saying police there sought a court order that could land him in jail him for releasing video of a questionable arrest and the warrantless home search.

Thomas Frampton's lawsuit says Baton Rouge police sought a contempt of juvenile court ruling against him, even though there was no juvenile court case involved, and the video at issue had been part of a public court record for months.

“They seek to jail him for speech,” says the lawsuit.

Attorneys for Frampton include Katie Schwartzmann, director of the First Amendment Clinic at the Tulane Law School in New Orleans.

The case arises from the January 2020 traffic stop and arrest by Baton Rouge police of Clarence Green. The case led to a federal gun charge against Green but it was later dropped by prosecutors. A federal judge, in accepting the decision to drop charges, lambasted the police for violating Green's rights “first by initiating a traffic stop on the thinnest of pretext, and then by haphazardly invading Defendant’s home (weapons drawn) to conduct an unjustified, warrantless search.”

Frampton, a University of Virginia law professor, represented Green in a civil lawsuit against the city that was settled for $35,000, according to the lawsuit.

It was after a story, including some of the video, appeared on network television that, according to Frampton's suit, the city filed to have found in “contempt of juvenile court.” But, Frampton said, there was never a juvenile court proceeding involved. Green's younger brother, a juvenile, had been in the car with him the night of the stop, but he was never charged, according to the suit.

Frampton said the city's contempt filing, which could result in jail time, was in retaliation for adverse publicity.

“These actions would chill the speech of a person of ordinary firmness, and in fact have chilled the speech of Professor Frampton, who cancelled additional media events after learning of the Defendants’ retaliatory conduct,” the suit says. “A court proceeding against a lawyer is a serious threat to that individual’s liberty, but also to their licensure and career.”

The city did not immediately respond Wednesday to an emailed request for comment. The city’s juvenile court petition, a copy of which was provided with the lawsuit, said the edited videos released led to “negative correspondence from the public” and that the city sought to release all of the video to help “accurately explain the events” leading to Green’s arrest.

Relief sought in Frampton's lawsuit includes a court order stopping the city from retaliating against him or trying to keep anyone “from releasing material documenting behavior of the Baton Rouge Police Department.”