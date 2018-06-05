Lawyer for ex-Iowa official rips governor over abrupt firing

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A lawyer for former Iowa Finance Authority director Dave Jamison is excoriating Gov. Kim Reynolds for firing him without investigating allegations of sexual harassment.

During an unemployment appeal hearing Tuesday, Jamison attorney Bruce Stoltze Jr. attacked Reynolds and other state officials for refusing to share the allegations with Jamison or give him the chance to respond. He complained that the state refused to make Reynolds available to testify Tuesday.

Jamison has been silent since Reynolds fired him March 24, after two employees told her chief of staff that Jamison had sexually harassed them. The firing has spawned multiple investigations and become a headache for Reynolds, a longtime ally of Jamison.

Stoltze's comments came during a 90-minute hearing on the state's appeal of unemployment benefits that were granted to Jamison in April after the state declined to participate in a fact-finding interview. State officials argue he should be disqualified and have to pay them back.