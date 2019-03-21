Lawyer accused of misspending client money ordered suspended

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island Supreme Court has suspended a Providence lawyer amid allegations that he misspent his clients' money on golfing and airline flights.

The court agreed on Friday to immediately suspend Peter Leach from practicing law and to appoint the court's chief disciplinary counsel David Curtin as special master. The Providence Journal reports a client of Leach's filed a complaint last year alleging Leach had delayed paying out her settlement.

Curtin says he later subpoenaed Leach's bank records and found a pattern of misappropriated funds.

Leach did not return a phone call Wednesday.

___

Information from: The Providence Journal, http://www.providencejournal.com