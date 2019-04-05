Lawsuit tests anti-measles order aimed at New York outbreak

NEW CITY, N.Y. (AP) — Several dozen parents are challenging a suburban New York county's emergency order banning children from public places unless they've been vaccinated against measles.

A state Supreme Court judge is expected to rule Friday on the legality of Rockland County Executive Ed Day's order, which is part of efforts to stop a measles outbreak that has infected more than 160 people since October.

The 30-day order enacted on March 26 bans unvaccinated people under 18 years old from gathering places including schools, stores, churches and public transportation.

The lawsuit was filed by civil rights lawyer Michael Sussman on behalf of parents of unvaccinated students at Green Meadow Waldorf School in Chestnut Ridge. Sussman called Day's action "arbitrary and capricious."

The county attorney argued it was necessary to stop the contagious virus.