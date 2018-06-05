Lawsuit says veterans center improperly inflated catheter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A lawsuit alleges that staff at a Kansas City veteran's medical center caused a man to contract a blood infection and die after improperly inflating a catheter.

The Kansas City Star reports that the lawsuit filed in federal court Friday says Gilbert Harris visited the Kansas City VA Medical Center in 2016 for neurogenic bladder. The condition causes the bladder to become overactive or underactive.

The lawsuit alleges Harris had a fever and "large amounts of blood and clotting" in his genitalia after a medical provider inserted a new catheter.

The lawsuit says a CT scan found the catheter had been inflated within the penile urethra instead of Harris' bladder. The catheter was quickly replaced, but Harris went into septic shock and died days later.

The medical center's spokesman declined comment.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com