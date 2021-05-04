Lawsuit filed over 'gay' attack in Virginia GOP race

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Republican candidate for Virginia lieutenant governor is going to court in an effort to find out who is responsible for an anonymous attack that called him “a Gay Democrat" while supporting one of his opponents.
Del. Glenn Davis announced Tuesday that he had filed a defamation lawsuit against an unknown defendant over a text message sent to voters registered for the GOP's unassembled convention, which is being held Saturday to choose the party's nominees for statewide offices.