Lawsuit filed challenging odors from Louisiana landfill

GRETNA, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man has sued a parish and the operator of a landfill, saying smells from the site are making people sick.

News outlets reported the lawsuit was filed Wednesday by Elias Jorge Ictech-Bendeck of Jefferson Parish about the landfill in Waggaman.

The lawsuit names the parish, as well as Progressive Waste Solutions, Waste Connections, IESI Louisiana Landfill Corp., the Louisiana Regional Landfill Co. and Aptim Corp. as defendants.

A parish spokesman would not talk about the lawsuit.

The parish has blamed the landfill's private operator in part for the odor and says the company is in breach of contract. The landfill operator, now called Louisiana Regional Landfill Company, disputes that.

The company says it's operating the landfill properly and it's up to the parish to handle landfill gas.