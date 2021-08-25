Lawsuit: Transgender teen strip-searched at airport

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A transgender teenager from North Carolina was ordered to undergo a strip-search at an airport after she registered a “false positive” at a security checkpoint, according to a lawsuit filed by her mother.

Jamii Erway was 15 in 2019 when when she passed through security with a valid boarding pass at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, the lawsuit said. But when she triggered an alert, a Transportation Security Administration screener told her she would have to have her genitals inspected in a private room, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported, citing the suit.