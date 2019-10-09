Lawsuit: Regulatory commission must pay NY flooding costs

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York is suing the international body that regulates waterways between the United States and Canada, asserting that mismanagement of Lake Ontario water levels was to blame for record flooding in shoreline communities.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the International Joint Commission must compensate New York for damage to homes and businesses during floods this spring and in 2017. The Democratic governor says Wednesday the state repeatedly called on the commission to maximize outflows into the St. Lawrence River to drain flooded lakefront areas, but the commission failed to do so.

Cuomo says the state sustained more than $4 million in property damage from the flooding.

A commission spokesman declined to comment on the lawsuit. Commission officials have said the flooding was caused by excessive rainfall, not by procedures for regulating water levels.