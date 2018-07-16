Lawsuit: Arkansas city noncompliant with disabilities law

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (AP) — A woman who uses a wheelchair due to muscular dystrophy is accusing an eastern Arkansas city of not complying with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Elaine Canady filed the lawsuit against the consolidated city of Helena-West Helena last week. The lawsuit alleges the city discriminates against Canady and others with physical disabilities "by denying her full and equal enjoyment" of public services "and by failing to remove architectural barriers."

The lawsuit says several areas downtown are inaccessible or difficult to access for people using wheelchairs.

The suit seeks a declaration that the programs, services and facilities owned and operated by the city violate federal disability laws.

City Attorney Andre Valley and Mayor Jay Hollowell couldn't be reached by the newspaper for comment.

