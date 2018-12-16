Lawrence rabbi named 1 of the 50 influential Jewish leaders

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A Lawrence rabbi has been named one of the 50 most influential American Jews by a prominent Jewish magazine.

The Forward magazine recently included Rabbi Zalman Tiechtel in its list of this year's influential leaders. Tiechtel and his wife, Nechama, have led Chabad, a University of Kansas campus Jewish community, since 2006.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports the magazine said Tiechtel was chosen because of his work to make Jewish life more accessible for students at the university, particularly by making food available for Jewish students who adhere to dietary restrictions.

The magazine also mentioned Chabad effort to share "good cards" on campus, to remind people to do good deeds.

Tiechtel says the recognition affirms Chabad's mission to deliver accessible Jewish experiences for students.

