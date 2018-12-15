Lawrence brewery sells beer for California wildfire victims

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas brewery is selling a new specialty beer to help raise money for a Northern California community destroyed by the state's deadliest wildfire last month.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Free State Brewing Company in Lawrence is joining 1,400 breweries across the country to offer California-based Sierra Nevada Brewing Company's new specialty IPA called Resilience Butte County Proud. Sierra Nevada is based in Butte County, where the devastating wildfire started Nov. 8 and led to the deaths of 86 people .

Free State's head brewer Geoff Deman says Sierra Nevada shared the recipe for the citrus-flavored beer so that breweries could make it locally. He says the Lawrence brewery will have the beer on tap until it runs out.

All proceeds will go to Sierra Nevada's relief fund to help rebuild Butte County.

___

Information from: Lawrence (Kan.) Journal-World, http://www.ljworld.com